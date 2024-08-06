Strictly’s Vito Coppola goes through 13 shirts in sweaty rehearsal session

Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola has revealed he worked through 13 T-shirts in one day due to a sweaty rehearsal.

The star is gearing up for the latest season of the BBC show, and has shared an Instagram Story from the rehearsal room, admitting he's been working rather hard alongside fellow pro Michelle Tsiakkas.

Speaking from the floor, Vito begins: "Oh rehearsal finished for today, after how many hours?"

"From nine to six… nine hours," Michelle then replies, asking Vito: "How many T-shirts?"

"In nine hours, 12 T-shirts," the star admits, Michelle noting that he had to end up wearing Nancy Xu's top after working through all his.

"Yeah and I had to wear one, so 13 because in the end. I didn’t have any other T-shirts and Nancy gave me one of hers," Vito confirmed. "It was crazy bro.

"We are so satisfied, yeah?" the star added. "You work hard, but when you love it it's just… That was a very good day, productive."

Vito then panned the camera to the floor, noting: "You can see my sweat here. It's just pure water. Have a good day everyone. A good evening actually."

Strictly has been announcing its first few contestants over the last few days, with opera singer Wynne Evans, JLS singer JB Gill, comedian Chris McCausland, Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan and 80s icon Toyah Willcox all unveiled so far.

Speaking this morning (August 6) upon her reveal, Willcox told BBC Radio 2: "Wow, Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it! This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I'm here for every sparkly second.

"I'm used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it's a mystery… I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!"

