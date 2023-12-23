Strictly winner Ellie Leach shares embarrassing moment from training

Guy Levy - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach has revealed an embarrassing moment from her training with partner Vito Coppola.

The pair snatched the Glitterball Trophy in the 2023 finale, beating Bad Education's Layton Williams and Nikita Guzman and EastEnders' Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.

As part of an Instagram Live, the pair answered fan questions, which included Ellie revealing an embarrassing moment from training.

"In the final week we were quite ill, we both had cold, we were both bunged up," the former Coronation Street star began to explain.

"In the show dance there was lots of twists and turns and when I turned, I snotted all over my face.



"I kept messing up the steps because I got so embarrassed that I had snot all over me, and Vito was like, 'Why do you keep messing up?' It's because I had snot all over me!"

Joining the explanation, Vito added: "But I was confused because I thought, 'If everything is going right, why do you keep going wrong?'

"In the end there was just some fluid liquid everywhere!"

Following their win, the pair denied romance rumours while appearing on This Morning opposite host and I'm A Celeb star Josie Gibson.

"Honestly we've been having the most amazing time dancing, we've been a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever...," Ellie said.

"We're really lucky to have that bond and we'll be friends for life," she continued, adding that they've "been through so much together".

Vito added: "I love that word! We had a beautiful bond, a good bond."

