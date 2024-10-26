What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Wynne Evans revealed how his teenage son Taliesin is helping to boost votes for him and professional partner Katya Jones.

Following the duo's devilsome Salsa to Jamiroquai's Canned Heat on Saturday, 26 October, the GoCompare star told co-presenter Claudia Winkleman that the viewing parties back home in Wales have only got bigger and bigger as the show has progressed.

Apparently, Taliesin's devotion to his dear dad stretches to the point where he's now touring the pub scene in a bid to save him from the dance-off each week.

What, how and why?

The Welshman gets into the Halloween spirit for his VT (BBC screenshot)

Having scored a commendable 31 from Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, Wynne was requested to do by Claudia: "Let's talk about the viewing parties that are happening in Wales, because we mentioned this four weeks ago and you said they've only grown in strength..."

Read more:

The father-of-two went on to share: "Yeah they've gone to bulk ordering now; mini sausage rolls, corned beef pasties and my son is doing a tour of all the pubs in South Wales, getting them to vote for me.

"He's going, 'Uh my dad's on in 20 minutes, can you vote for him!' Then he's into the next pub."

Loving the initiative, Claudia replied: "Clever boy, well done!" before ushering in the next performers.

What else happened on Strictly Come Dancing?

Seeing double: it's Carlos Gu and Claudia Winkleman (BBC screenshot)

Earlier in the BBC programme, partnerless pro Carlos Gu stole the limelight in his Claudia doppelgänger costume.

Posting their thoughts on social media, two Strictly viewers were keen for the pair to swap jobs for the remainder of the evening.

One of the X users wrote: "Who else wants Claudia to dance and Carlos to interview her?"

"[Please] let them have carlos interviewing one of the couples like nothing is happening, if not ... pls fire all of the producers, cause that would be hilarious," urged the other.

Strictly Come Dancing's results show airs Sunday, 27 October on BBC One.