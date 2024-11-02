What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke claims the ending to Wynne Evans and Katya Jones' latest routine was the greatest he's ever witnessed.

Rumba'ing to Shirley Bassey track This Is My Life, which was originally released in 1968, the duo separated as the lyrics crescendoed before the GoCompare star boomed out the eponymous line opera-style.

First up to provide feedback from the panel was Anton (dressed as Rod Stewart in aid of Icons Week), who seemed mightily impressed by Wynne's vocal cameo.

What, how and why?

Wynne Evans crescendoing his Shirley Bassey tribute (BBC screenshot)

"That was something, we know Wynne can sing. How was that rumba Anton?" asked co-host Tess Daly on Saturday, 2 November as the dancers joined her at the edge of the ballroom floor.

"Well that - ooh! was the best ending to any number I've ever seen in my entire life. Unbelievable! Stunning," replied the judge, which led to the quip: "I did a duet with Shirley Bassey once; she was on the radio and I was in the bath.

"I loved that," continued Anton. "I want you to be aware of your facial awareness with your partner, you get either a bit too close to her or you get a bit too far away from her sometimes and it leads you to stretch out of balance. Apart from that, I want you to carry on as you are because your technique is looking marvelous. I think it's all going beautifully in the right direction, keep going."

Wynne is a successful concert singer and recording artist, and has released two studio albums.

Read more:

What was the message behind their Icons Week performance?

The GoCompare star and Katya Jones react to judges' comments (BBC screenshot)

Speaking to co-presenter Claudia Winkleman in the immediate aftermath, Wynne and Katya expressed how their dance and choice of soundtrack was intended to inspire viewers going through tough times.

"I've always been very open that I've struggled with my mental health," shared the former. "I've had some very dark times and some very happy times, and what I've learned through the Strictly journey thanks to Katya is that we must have belief in ourselves and we must try and love ourselves first, and if there's people at home tonight who are feeling slightly down for whatever reason, it is that love of yourself that we all have to find and something that I'm discovering."

Katya added: "[The song is] about claiming your life; self-acceptance and self-resilience and self-worth, so if we made a tiny little difference out there for people that's our job done."

Strictly Come Dancing's results show airs Sunday, 3 November on BBC One.