Strictly's Aljaž: I left show to become a dad

Dancer Aljaž Škorjanec has said he took a break from Strictly to become a father, amid allegations he left following an altercation with a female professional.

On Friday, the Sun reported the Slovenian dancer agreed to leave the show in 2022 after an incident with another dancer.

But speaking in an interview with BBC News before the allegations were published in the Sun, Škorjanec said he left in order “to be a great dad and a great husband”.

In response to the allegations, Škorjanec's representative said it was "untrue to say or suggest he was forced out or that he acted in an aggressive manner at any time".

"Aljaž has the utmost respect for everyone he works with. He chose to leave the show in 2022 of his own accord but he has always loved Strictly and was delighted to be asked back," the representative said.

"He is excited to make his return to the dancefloor this year."

In the Sun article, a source alleged there had been "a pretty shocking altercation with another female dancer" on a night out during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in 2022.

BBC Studios declined to comment on the alleged incident.

Škorjanec joined Strictly as a professional dancer in 2013. He took a two-year break starting in 2022, and in July it was announced he would be returning to this year’s show.

In a wide-ranging interview before the Sun published its story, Škorjanec said he and his wife, It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara, were “desperate to become parents”.

“It was always something that we both really, really wanted,” he said.

“I asked myself, I actually feel like I have a choice here. I wanted to be a hands-on husband to a pregnant wife. I wanted to be a hands-on dad, to a little baby.

“So it was a no-brainer really. I really wanted to be there.”

The couple's daughter Lyra was born last year, and Škorjanec said that he felt "so lucky" that he had been able to spend time with her.

"It’s the bonding time I could never get back," he said.

He added that it had "worked out perfectly" because he is now going back to the show.

"After two years of doing that, I get to go back on Strictly and do something I love so much and I’m very, very fortunate and I’m very lucky that it worked out that way."

The dog-loving couple have coordinated a new dance routine [Tails.com]

Manrara, who was also a professional dancer on Strictly, stepped back from the show in 2021 too.

Her dance partners included TV personality Peter Andre, This Morning doctor Dr Ranj Singh, and former JLS singer Aston Merrygold.

But the couple still enjoy dancing, and have worked together to choreograph a new jive routine inspired by dogs, capturing their spirit at their favourite time of day - dinner time.

"As dancers we take inspiration from lots of different things, normally a story we want to tell, or a painting, or a costume you've seen," Manrara said.

"But to see doggies dancing, that was pretty cool, as we've never done anything like that before," she added.

Škorjanec is now gearing up for the new season of Strictly, which starts later this month.

He said he was "really excited" to get back to choreographing and teaching, but added that he was also feeling a few nerves, having been away from the show for two years.

Rehearsals are already under way, but with a difference. This year, the BBC has introduced chaperones in all training room rehearsals, following allegations over the treatment of some former celebrity contestants on the show.

"I think it’s a great thing," Škorjanec said of the chaperones.

"I think we need to go ahead with the most happiest, the most successful escapism for two hours every single Saturday when the show is on for millions of people.

"Strictly changed my life; it’s been the best thing that’s probably ever happened to me in terms of my career. I think whichever measures are taken are the right ones."