Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up on her anxiety amid cancer battle

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has opened up on the anxiety she has experienced during her ongoing cancer battle.

Sharing a candid update via her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer revealed that her anxiety has gotten worse throughout treatment, adding that she just wants to "get this over with."

Posting a photo of herself in a hospital gown at what appears to be a recent appointment, Amy wrote: "It doesn't matter how many tests, you never get used to it and I feel your anxiety only gets worse.

"Smile on my face but deep down just get this over with!"

After being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May last year, Amy has shared regular health updates with fans online, including finishing chemotherapy treatment and how losing her hair has impacted her confidence.

In her most recent update, Amy detailed how her hair is slowly growing back now that she has finished chemo, revealing that she is "so grateful" for the progress.

"So grateful for the hair growth so far. My eyelashes and brows are back and the hair is growing," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a series of photos showcasing her hair regrowth since completing the course of treatment.

"This is for everyone going through treatment... Remember, like I keep telling myself 'This too shall pass.' This is 11 weeks since my last chemo."

Looking ahead, the dancer recently revealed that she hopes 2024 will see her lift the Glitterball Trophy on Strictly.

"After having a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility treatment, the lot, I am now finally looking ahead to 2024 and I've just got a good feeling it's going to be my year," she revealed during an interview with BBC Radio Wales.

"Hopefully, I'm going to get that Glitterball and I'm going to bring it back to Wales because a Welsh professional dancer's never won the show."

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

Further information about breast cancer is available via organisations including the NHS, CoppaFeel!, Macmillan, Cancer Research and Breast Cancer Now. Readers in the US may wish to visit the CDC or the National Cancer Institute.

