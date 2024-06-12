Strictly's Annabel Croft shares "terrifying" mugging ordeal

Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft has revealed a "terrifying" mugging ordeal after a thief attempted to take her phone.

The former tennis player, who appeared on last year's season of the BBC dancing show, opened up about the incident in an Instagram post. She explained that her phone was stolen by a man on a bike in London.

"I just wanted to warn people who are on their own in London. I just got mugged waiting for a taxi outside King's Cross St Pancras," she wrote on her Stories (via MailOnline).

"The man was riding a bike and wearing a black balaclava. He rode straight at me and took my phone clean out of my hands."

Annabel went on to reveal that he then "rode away with it but luckily dropped my phone so [she] got it back," adding that the experience was "terrifying".

"On a positive note, there are some lovely people out there," the star added.

"Luckily a lovely gentleman witnessed it and came over to help me. Thank you to whoever you are."

Annabel finished in fourth place on the most recent season of Strictly, where she was paired with pro Johannes Radebe.

The pair's strong bond has since endured, with Annabel recently appearing as a special guest for Johannes's live show House of Jojo.

Following her exit, Annabel paid tribute to Johannes, explaining how he reminded her of her late husband, Mel.

"When Mel died, I didn't think I would ever laugh, or feel joy, again," she told the Daily Mail. "During our training I would end up in hysterics about something.

"I remember looking at him and thinking, 'You are making me laugh like my husband used to make me laugh' – because that's what I miss most about Mel, his sense of humour, his ability to never take a situation too seriously.

"[Johannes] should be available on prescription from the NHS. And I think my children want him to move in with us. They adored him, and he them.

"It sounds twee but he really has become part of the family."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

