Strictly's Anton Du Beke unveils hair transplant as he aims to look like Bobby Brazier

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has unveiled a new hair transplant, and jokingly shared hopes he gets to look like Bobby Brazier.

Appearing on yesterday's (January 29) Loose Women, Anton mentioned "my new hair" in passing, which led host Ruth Langsford to pick up on the comment.

"Do you like it? Have a look," Anton replied, before revealing he had been to Dublin to have the procedure.

“It’s all mine, I just had it shifted about," he quipped. "They take it off the back and replant it down the front, he’s [the doctor] an absolute genius.

“Do you know what it is? I want to be like Bobby, wafting in the air all looking gorgeous and youthful.”

Anton is currently on the Strictly tour, which has also seen a big hair transformation for professional – and Bobby's dance partner – Dianne Buswell.

The dancer shared her Barbie-inspired blonde look on Instagram last week, ditching her trademark red hair.

"The mix between stereotypical ,ballroom and cow girl barbie ! because why be just one !!!! #blonde," Dianne captioned her post.

In other Strictly news, professional Giovanni Pernice has begged to compete on a potential celebrity version of The Traitors.

Appearing on The One Show, the dancer admitted: "I love The Traitors," before saying of a hypothetical celebrity series: "Sign me up right now... Yes!

"I'm obsessed with this show and I'm obsessed with Claudia [Winkleman]... If there is a celebrity version, please I would give everything to do it."

