Strictly's Aston Merrygold announces birth of third child and shares sweet name

Congratulations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing star Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah, who have announced the birth of their third child.

The couple — who already share sons Grayson, 5, and Macaulay, 3 — revealed in September 2023 that they were expecting another baby.

Aston has now shared an Instagram post announcing his daughter's arrival and revealed her sweet name.

"Hello world, my name's Riley Skye Merrygold," he wrote, alongside an adorable video of the newborn dressed in a knitted romper.

The family have received a host of congratulations in the comments, including well wishes from Aston's JLS bandmates.

I'm a Celebrity's Marvin Humes wrote: "Love you all.. couldn't be happier for you all.. A GIRL!" with This Morning star Rochelle Humes adding: "Aunties still not over it. We love you baby girl."

JB Gill said: "Sooooooo cute," before adding: "Gorgeous baby girl!!! Welcome to the world and the @jlsofficial family. We cannot WAIT to meet you."

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon commented: "Wow wow wow! Congratulations!!! Incredible scenes! We love you guys so much!" alongside heart emojis, while Aston's former Strictly pro partner Janette Manrara wrote: "Congratulations!!!"

Aston appeared on Strictly in 2017, where he was eliminated in the seventh week. In 2022, the singer addressed the idea that the show is easier for contestants with previous dance experience, saying that it was hard for him to adjust during practice.

"With someone like myself, Janette [Manrara] was pulling her hair out, because I had to stand in a certain way but I was so used to standing in the way that I do when I'm performing," he said.

"She was like, 'I almost want you to be a blank canvas because this is actually harder to make you move left when you want to go right'. Literally, it just is what it is."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

