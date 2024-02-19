Strictly's Bobby Brazier denies romance rumours with Ellie Leach

Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing's Bobby Brazier has shut down romance rumours with co-star Ellie Leach.

The pair - who competed on the 2023 series of Strictly - have been romantically linked over the past couple of weeks.

Reports began circulating while they were performing with Strictly Live, during which time Bobby even met Ellie's parents.

Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre column on Sunday, the EastEnders actor addressed reports of a potential romance, explaining that they'd simply become "good friends".

"We spent a lot of time together on the tour, which I love because we were just always pretty close to each other, but that's all," Bobby said.

Getty Images

Related: Ellie Leach addresses Coronation Street return possibility



Reflecting on their time together during the Strictly live tour, which ended last week, Bobby continued: "I hope to stay in touch with her. I met her parents too, they're brilliant.

"The tour was always fun backstage, it was like one big party and we got to become better friends with people."

This isn't the first time the pair have denied romance rumours, with Bobby calling the former Coronation Street actress "a lovely lovely friend of mine" during an interview with The Sun at the TV Choice awards.

"We're all on tour together, it's been really nice to actually spend time with each other," Ellie added, saying the live shows were a great time for the cast to really bond. "It does feel like a big family," she said.

Getty Images

Related: Strictly's Ellie Leach freaks out after finding "grey hair" ahead of birthday

This isn't the first time that Ellie, who won the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing, has been embroiled in romance rumours, with the actress previously linked to her pro dance partner Vito Coppola.

The pair later clarified their relationship status during an interview on This Morning, revealing: "[we have] a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever."

Story continues

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like