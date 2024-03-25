Strictly's Bobby and Ellie appear to hit back at split rumours on Instagram

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier have seemingly shut down rumours of a separation as they appeared in a series of cute snaps on Instagram.

The former Coronation Street actress, who lifted the Glitterball Trophy last December with pro partner Vito Coppola, and the EastEnders star were rumoured to be romantically involved after meeting on the show.

Despite a relationship between the two soap stars was never confirmed, Leach and Brazier have made regular appearances on each other's social media.

Recently, the two Strictly contestants appeared to shut down rumours of a split last week with a wholesome Sunday spent with Brazier's Strictly pro partner, Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg (which you can take a peak at in the Instagram post below).

The quartet reunited for a Sunday roast and a game of darts, with Buswell writing in the caption: "sun, rain, hail, flowers, pancakes, roast, darts and friends" and tagging her pals.

Leach has been keeping her love life private ever since appearing on Strictly, urging fans to stop speculating about the nature of her relationship with pro partner Coppola earlier this month.

The duo have been continuously subjected to romance rumours, though they reiterated on several occasions they're good friends.

Addressing fans' concerns about Coppola's absence from her Instagram posts, Leach insisted the two of them have a beautiful friendship.

"Love this man dearly. Men and women can be friends and can love each other AS FRIENDS... just saying x @vitocopolla you have the cutest face," she captioned a shot of the pro dancer.

