Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares heartwarming family video

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has shared a lovely video from her recent trip home to Australia.

The dancer returned home for the holidays, accompanied by boyfriend Joe Sugg, and has now shared heartwarming footage from a beach reunion with her family.

"home is wherever i’m with you," she wrote on Instagram. "thank you for another amazing visit @joe_sugg and i leave with the fullest hearts and belly’s from mums cooking 🥹❤️ until next time my beautiful fam."

The visit home was probably particularly meaningful for Dianne since she recently confirmed she'd had some unfortunate news about her father's health.

"I thought I'd be very upfront and honest with you all. Last week, I got some news about my dad's health," she said in a vlog. "I'm not going to go into detail, but obviously that affected me, being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing.

"So I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that, and obviously, if you follow me on here, you know my family were all going to be coming over here for Christmas, and my mum and dad were gonna come watch me in the show.

"That won't be happening now, so I am going to be going home to Australia."

On a more positive note, Dianne recently finished as runner-up on Strictly with her partner Bobby Brazier — five years after she'd landed the same placement with now-boyfriend Joe.

Joe has shared that, while his ballroom days are over, he still regularly gets to dance with Dianne in the kitchen at their home.

