Strictly's Dianne on the good part of touring without celebs

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Dianne Buswell has revealed what's so good about touring without celebrity partners.

Promoting the newly announced Strictly Professionals UK Tour on The One Show, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 1, in Oxford, Buswell teased: "There's 12 of us amazing professional dancers obviously touring up and down the UK, doing what we do best, which is dancing.

"But it feels really personal to us because this is a chance for us to show everyone what we're really about."

The choreographer, who made it to last year's Strictly grand final alongside Bobby Brazier, went on to elaborate: "We're so up-close-and-personal with our audience, and I feel like they feel really, you know, they get to be very close to us. They usually see us on a TV screen, and then we're all of a sudden in touching distance.

"So it's really cool to see their faces and be so close to them."

On the tour, which pays a visit to other cities like Sunderland, Glasgow, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Swansea, Buswell will be joined by fellow Strictly pros Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nikita Kuzmin (fresh out of the Celebrity Big Brother house), Jowita Przystal, Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu.

Michelle Tsiakkas is making her debut, too.



Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum



