Strictly's Giovanni Pernice begs to compete on celebrity version of The Traitors

BBC

The Traitors series two finale spoilers.



Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice has begged to compete on a celebrity version of The Traitors.

The second season of The Traitors ended last night (January 26) with a dastardly twist that left Faithful Mollie Pearce alone in the final two with Traitor Harry Clark – meaning that, according to the rules of the game, Harry won the entire £95K prize pot.

But, despite being traumatic viewing for some, Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice has staked his claim to appear in a celebrity version of the show.

BBC

Related: The Traitors' Mollie Pearce responds to finale betrayal

Appearing on The One Show earlier this week (January 24), Giovanni gushed over the programme, which is hosted by Strictly front woman Claudia Winkleman.

"I love The Traitors," he revealed. Co-host Ronan Keating then asked whether Gio would sign up for a celeb version, to which he answered: "Sign me up right now... Yes!

"I'm obsessed with this show and I'm obsessed with Claudia [Winkleman]... If there is a celebrity version, please I would give everything to do it."

Gio also confirmed that should the series come to fruition, he'd want to be a Faithful.

Llara Plaza - BBC

Related: Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell ditches trademark red hair for new tour look

Speaking about the final episode on The Traitors: Uncloaked, Harry said that betraying Mollie was "the hardest thing".

"When it came to the end, I just wanted to say I was a Faithful so bad, just to make Mollie happy. But I couldn't, so it was the weirdest feeling ever honestly," he said.

Harry went on to add: "When you're in there, you're having a blast, you're playing the game, especially when you're a Traitor, you're thinking this is so good, I can be naughty and get away with it, but you start to build genuine connections."

All episodes of The Traitors series 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about The Traitors? Visit our dedicated sub-forum.

Story continues

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like