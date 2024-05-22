Strictly's Giovanni Pernice celebrates happy news with girlfriend Molly – see photos

Giovanni Pernice and Molly Brown have taken the next step in their relationship. After making their romance Instagram official in February, the couple welcomed a Pomeranian pup named Roxy this week.

Molly Brown shared a new photo of Giovanni Pernice with their puppy (Instgaram)

Returning to social media on Tuesday, Molly, 24, gave fans a glimpse of their new arrival, sharing a photo of Giovanni holding his fur baby. "Meet Roxy," she penned in an Instagram story.

The model introduced Pomeranian Roxy to the world (Instagram)

Giovanni and Molly's happy news comes just days after he issued a new statement in response to the ongoing Strictly Come Dancing controversy. Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Sicilian-born professional hit back at misconduct allegations made against him.

"To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week," began Giovanni, 33. "Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

"Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me."

Concluding his statement, Giovanni noted: "I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"

Rumours of a feud between Giovanni and his 2023 dance partner Amanda Abbington emerged after the Sherlock actress quit Strictly suddenly in October. Revealing that she had been diagnosed with mild post-traumatic stress disorder after her stint on the show, it was later reported that Amanda had requested footage from her rehearsals with Giovanni.

Giovanni has faced allegations of misconduct following reports of a fallout with his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington (BBC/Ray Burniston)

By March, further claims had emerged that Amanda was meeting with Giovanni's former dance partners, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore, to share their experiences. More recently, it was reported that the BBC has launched an internal investigation into Giovanni's conduct.

Amid the ongoing Strictly drama, Giovanni has been leaning on his girlfriend for support in recent weeks, with the pair enjoying sun-soaked trips to Dubai and Madeira. "Let me tell you about my best friend…." Molly captioned a slew of snaps from their getaways.

In March, it was reported that Giovanni and Molly had called time on their relationship but after he penned a birthday tribute to the model in April, it appeared that they'd reconciled. "Happy bday to my beautiful!! TMABWAW. I love you!" he wrote in the caption.

The couple even sparked engagement rumours in April after Molly was pictured leaving Giovanni's stage show, Let Me Entertain You, wearing a dazzling ring on her finger. While a representative for Giovanni had denied the reports, it looks like the duo are loving life with their new pup.