Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares loved-up photo with girlfriend Molly Brown after reigniting romance

Fan favourites like Giovanni Pernice will be back on the show (Dave J Hogan)

Giovanni Pernice and his model girlfriend Molly Brown posed for a romantic new couples' selfie that they both shared to social media on Sunday.

The blonde beauty first posted the snapshot to her Instagram Stories and her beau soon followed. It showed Molly pouting to the camera, with her long locks flowing loose past her shoulders.

The Strictly star stood behind her, wearing a black sweatshirt and matching baseball cap and looking into the camera as he planted a kiss on her head.

The model captioned the image simply by tagging her boyfriend and adding a white heart emoji. Giovanni re-posted the image to his own Stories, adding three red love heart emojis as he did so.

The star's fans were no doubt surprised to recently discover that Gio and Molly appeared to have re-kindled their romance after deleting all traces of each other from social media a few weeks earlier.

Giovanni and Molly are so affectionate (Instagram)

At the end of last month, however, the Italian dancer shared a heartfelt declaration of love for his other half as she celebrated her birthday. The 33-year-old dance professional looked more loved-up than ever in a romantic photo beside his beloved.

Molly looked stunning in the photo wearing a nude spangled ensemble, and Giovanni captioned it: "Happy bday to my beautiful!! TMABWAW. I love you!"

The star seems happier than ever (Getty)

The model wore her vibrant blond tresses in bombshell curls as she cuddled up to her beau. Meanwhile, Giovanni looked incredibly slick wearing a khaki green jacket and crisp white shirt.

Molly quickly replied to the touching tribute, writing: "Love of my life. Thank you baby. TMABW."

The Italian dancer won Strictly with Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021 (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The couple have even sparked engagement rumours after Molly was pictured leaving his stage show, Let Me Entertain You, wearing a dazzling ring on her finger.

But a spokesperson for the dancer told the MailOnline the couple are not engaged.

Molly and Giovanni's relationship timeline

Molly and Giovanni were first linked in February when they were pictured enjoying a loved-up date night together. The pair were pictured in a glamorous restaurant, in matching black outfits as they posed for the camera.

Giovanni shared the photo on his Instagram Stories, writing the words: "Amore Mio," which translates as "my love".

The pair celebrating Molly's birthday (Instagram)

Despite their loved-up display, just weeks later, in March, the couple appeared to have parted ways after the photo was deleted and they unfollowed each other on social media.

At the end of the following month, the couple sparked engagement rumours after Molly was photographed wearing a ring after leaving Giovanni's stage show.

Giovanni's last loves

Before meeting Molly, the Italian hunk was reportedly dating fellow Strictly star Jowita Przystal, who won the 2022 series of the show with Hamza Yassin.

The former couple were believed to have developed a romance during their time on the show together and were captured holding hands in romantic photos.

Jowita was rumoured to be dating Giovanni (Getty)

Prior to that, Giovanni dated Love Island star Maura Higgins for four months. The couple parted ways in October 2021.

Before his relationship with Maura, Giovanni dated Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts. Giovanni also previously dated his former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote and former TOWIE star Jessica Wright.