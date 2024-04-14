Strictly's Giovanni Pernice sparks comments about Rose Ayling-Ellis as he poses question to fans

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

Ever since Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis first set foot on the Strictly dancefloor, the duo have been adored by fans of the show.

Despite lifting the glitterball trophy back in 2021, viewers still long to see them reunite, as they proved once again at the weekend.

Giovanni took to Instagram to ask fans a question about his other TV show, sparking a series of comments about his former dance partner in the process.

The star shared a screenshot of an article about his travel series with Anton Du Beke, which had the headline: "Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice fans beg them to do another travel series".

The Italian captioned it: "Question time … very simple answer YES OR NOT! Would you like to see me and my bestie going somewhere else?" His followers were quick to respond, with several making the same point about Gio's former Strictly partner Rose.

The dancer posed a question to his fans

"Yes please but need Rose in there you were all fantastic together and a bit of a different perspective with Rose and she has toured around a great deal x," one replied, with other commenters adding: "Agree," and: "Wholeheartedly agree!

"Rose brings something special but whatever happens you must carry on with your wonderful adventures! Love you together!"

The second series of the Strictly pair's show was called Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Spain (Instagram)

A fourth chimed in: "Yes, and take Rose as well," while a fifth wrote: "We need Rose too." A few weeks earlier, the dancer melted hearts when he paid a sweet tribute to the EastEnders star during his stage show, Let Me Entertain You.

Like many Strictly dancers, Giovanni now uses British Sign Language to signal "Thank you" to viewers and he did so again following his performance in Dublin, a tradition started by Rose during her time on the show.

The duo won the hit dancing show in 2021 (Getty)

Giovanni's career has gone from strength to strength ever since, with the release of his unisex fragrance Vita and his TV show with co-star and close friend Anton Du Beke, on which Rose made a delightful surprise appearance.

The first series, Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily featured the pair travelling throughout Giovanni's homeland, where the trio were reunited.

Giovanni and Rose performing their Couple's Choice (BBC)

The second series saw Anton and Giovanni travel across Spain, where the Strictly judge's mum is from. "The best thing about the first series is when Rose joined them, she was so much fun," commented one fan when the second series was announced.

Others felt the same, with one adding: "For me, Rose made the last series very special, her humour was wonderful to watch with Anton and Gio," and another chiming in: "Will be very disappointing if Rose is not asked to join them."

The pair enjoy a sweet friendship (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the actress is set to star in upcoming ITV drama Code of Silence. Rose and Giovanni always appeared to have a warm partnership during her time on the show, with the actress saying: "I started off finding dancing very confusing. It was a strange new skill.

"But Giovanni was so good. He listened and learnt a lot from me. We learnt very quickly that, if we were together, I could follow him."