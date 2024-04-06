Strictly's Gleb Savchenko confirms split from partner after three years together

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gleb Savchenko has split from partner Elena Belle after three years of dating.

The professional dancer, who has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, revealed to Page Six that he had recently broken up with the Swedish model, revealing that things “just didn’t work out.”

“Elena and I broke up about a month ago,” he revealed. “It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?’ [But] we had an amazing time together. She’s an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person and everything.

“It’s just the timing. We had been together for almost three years and I had the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out.

"I wish her all the best and I’m sure she’ll be fine. She’s [the] total package and a dream. She’s awesome. I’m going to miss her a lot.”

Savchenko only appeared on one series of Strictly, eventually finishing in fifth place as he reached the semi-finals with Anita Rani during the 13th series. He has appeared in 11 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, with his highest position being fourth place.

The most recent season saw the removal of the Judges’ Save mechanic, which gave the panel the ability to override the public vote, a decision that was recently explained by executive producer Deena Katz.

“I think it should be about America,” she told TVLine. “And at the end of the day, the judges’ save sometimes isn’t what America wanted. And [eliminations are based on] half the judges and half America voting, and so that’s kind of the reason we did it.”

