Strictly's Gorka shares tearful Instagram update after launch show

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez has opened up about his mixed emotions as the show returns for another series.

The professional dancer, who is partnered with Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan in this year's competition, shared a tearful selfie on Instagram alongside a message sharing a "more vulnerable" side in an update with his followers.

"Sometimes I feel like in here we all share happy things, or things that can make others go Wow look at him/her...how amazing," his statement begins. "Maybe scared to show the other side of us, more vulnerable, but that is still us."

"So...here is me, having a moment of those that sometimes we hide or keep for our selves, especially being a man."

Revealing his feelings about the return of Strictly season, Gorka shared how he experiences both happy and sad emotions, especially when it comes to being apart from his family.

Gorka is engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson who he met on the 2017 series of the hit BBC ballroom show.

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021 and are parents to 4-year-old daughter Mia and 1-year-old son Thiago.



"I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think is all happiness, joy, excitement, for all what is about to start with Strictly...And YES it is," he explains. "But at the same time I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away for what ever long it is. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them..."

Ending on a more positive note, Gorka recognised his family's pride for him and his Strictly role.

"At the same time I know I do it for them and I know how much joy it brings to them and how excited and proud they are when they watch me," he adds. "And Yes it makes it all worth it. But I still feeling like this at times..."

The professional dancer signed off thanking fans for their support and letting him share his feelings aloud.

Fiancé Gemma was one of many to leave a message of support on the post's comments section. "We Love you and cannot wait to see you do your thing! Mia’s already given me “Saturday nights instructions”," she wrote.

"You keep that record of the most 10s going with Dr Punam! We’ll be right here at the finish line!"

Gorka's dance partner Dr. Punam also shared words of encouragement, saying: "I completely understand how you’re feeling. It feels hard because it is hard to leave the family.

"I always hate leaving home too so I totally get it but I promise my family and I will look after you as one of our own. The gorgeous people of Glasgow are beyond excited to have you here and we will do everything we can to make you feel at home.

"Oh and I promise to do my very best with the dancing to make this sacrifice worth it."

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday nights on BBC One with the results show on Sundays, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

