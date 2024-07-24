Strictly's Janette Manrara pays tribute to husband Aljaž Škorjanec in heartfelt post

Strictly Come Dancing's Janette Manrara has paid a sweet tribute to her husband Aljaž Škorjanec ahead of his return to the show.

Aljaž will make his return to Strictly's professional ranks later this year after initially stepping away from the show in 2022, while Janette is set to return as co-host of Strictly's spin-off show It Takes Two.



However, before going back to work, the couple put on some performances for holidaymakers at a Donaheys dance weekend.

Janette took to Instagram to share some sweet clips of the pair dancing together, along with a heartfelt caption dedicated to her husband before he starts Strictly rehearsals.



"I got to dance w/ you one last time before simply enjoying watching you dance every weekend w/ Lyra. My heart was full doing what I love most w/ you by my side," she wrote.

"Good luck for the series my Bučko. It all kicks off today! How exciting! You will make so many people smile.

"I will cherish our moment on the dance floor together deeply until the next time we dance together once again. But for now…. #keepdancing".

She concluded by thanking Donaheys for having them again, adding: "We'll see you in 2025."

Janette previously celebrated Aljaž's return to Strictly with another sweet post on social media.

"I am so happy the country gets to enjoy the smiliest man in showbiz once again," she captioned some photos of the couple, as well as one of Aljaž with their young daughter Lyra.



"But mostly, I cannot wait for Lyra and I to be sat together on Saturday nights watching Ati (Dad in Slovenian) dancing on our telly. We're so proud of you Bučko, and we love you to the moon and back!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

