Strictly's JB shares statement after Amy Dowden missed results show

Strictly Come Dancing contestant JB Gill has posted a statement after his professional dance partner Amy Dowden missed out on this weekend's results show.

On Saturday night – after their Halloween Week dance and before the results show was filmed – Amy became unwell, with JB attending the results show solo as the outcome of the public vote was announced.

After the results show – and the latest celebrities' elimination – aired, JB thanked fans for their support on Instagram.

"On behalf of both @amy_dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well," he wrote.

"We absolutely loved our performance on Saturday night and are SO grateful to be through to another week on @bbcstrictly Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support."

Amy's spokesperson has also reassured fans that the professional dancer is doing okay.

"Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution," her rep said.

"She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern. We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

Amy made her return to Strictly this year after having to sit the 2023 season out due to her breast cancer treatment.

She fronted a BBC documentary film about her journey called Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me that aired back in August.

