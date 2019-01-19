Strictly's Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell fall during live tour dance

Justin Harp
Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg fell for girlfriend Dianne Buswell during one stop on the show's live tour… and unfortunately that's not a reference their blossoming romance.

The two might be a couple on-and-off the dance floor, but their chemistry was definitely off during a performance on the Strictly Come Dancing: Live tour stop in Birmingham on Friday (January 18).

Joe and Dianne were gliding across the dancefloor with their co-stars at the Arena Birmingham when, well, this happened…

Ouch - the couple at least deserve some points for recovering quickly and carrying on with their routine. Joe also made light of the literal misstep on Twitter shortly after the tumble.

"We’re all good btw," he tweeted. "Just got caught up in the rock n roll of it all!"

Once he poked fun at his on-stage fall, that opened the door to his fans having a laugh too:



It's a good thing Joe isn't planning to pop the question any time soon, or we'd be worried he'd end up fumbling for the ring! The YouTuber recently revealed that the pair aren't moving towards marriage just yet.

"We haven’t thought that much into the future. We’re just taking everything as it comes," he explained. "We’ve got a really busy year coming up and have just been picking and choosing what we want to do."

Good luck on the busy year ahead, and take care. Literally Joe, take care please!

