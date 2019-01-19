Strictly's Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell fall during live tour dance

From Digital Spy

Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg fell for girlfriend Dianne Buswell during one stop on the show's live tour… and unfortunately that's not a reference their blossoming romance.

The two might be a couple on-and-off the dance floor, but their chemistry was definitely off during a performance on the Strictly Come Dancing: Live tour stop in Birmingham on Friday (January 18).

Joe and Dianne were gliding across the dancefloor with their co-stars at the Arena Birmingham when, well, this happened…

can’t believe they caught the exact moment you fell for dianne on camera 😶😭😂 pic.twitter.com/AX18eHvNky - 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡💍 (@signofaris) January 18, 2019

Ouch - the couple at least deserve some points for recovering quickly and carrying on with their routine. Joe also made light of the literal misstep on Twitter shortly after the tumble.

"We’re all good btw," he tweeted. "Just got caught up in the rock n roll of it all!"

Once he poked fun at his on-stage fall, that opened the door to his fans having a laugh too:

Oops 😂😳 - Joe Sugg (@Joe_Sugg) January 18, 2019

😂😂 We’re all good btw! Just got caught up in the rock n roll of it all 🤟🏼😎



P.s. if you don’t know what I’m on about you need to come see this tour! 😂 @SCD_Live_Tour pic.twitter.com/8CBMB250FM



- Joe Sugg (@Joe_Sugg) January 18, 2019





JOE SUGG NOSEDIVING THE FLOOR AND DRAGGING DIANNE DOWN WITH HIM IN HIS VERY FIRST LIVE SHOW ON TOUR RT YOUR GOALS - livi | 13 (@kgmbuswell) January 18, 2019





@Joe_Sugg was just trying to make the showdance more sexy and seductive by dragging @dbuzz6589 to the floor with him 😭😂😂 - ceci 🥰 (@strictlyysugg) January 18, 2019

I HOPE YOU BOTH ARE OKAY AND TBH THE BACKROLL WAS LOWKEY A GOOD SAVE, YOU’RE DOING GREAT - El || Joe and Dianne (@grxyscastle) January 18, 2019

It's a good thing Joe isn't planning to pop the question any time soon, or we'd be worried he'd end up fumbling for the ring! The YouTuber recently revealed that the pair aren't moving towards marriage just yet.

"We haven’t thought that much into the future. We’re just taking everything as it comes," he explained. "We’ve got a really busy year coming up and have just been picking and choosing what we want to do."

Good luck on the busy year ahead, and take care. Literally Joe, take care please!

