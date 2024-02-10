Strictly's Karen Hauer shares cosy date night selfie with new boyfriend

Guy Levy - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has enjoyed a cosy date night with her new boyfriend, ex-rugby player Simon Davidson.

Sharing a selfie to Instagram, Karen, who is currently performing in Strictly's 2024 live arena tour at London's O2 Arena, captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

In the cute snap, the happy couple can be seen posing for a mirror selfie as Karen wraps her arms around her new partner who is holding the phone.

Taking to his own Instagram to share a story, Simon, who is seemingly in London to support his new girlfriend while on tour, posted a picture of the O2 Arena along with the caption: "I'm here."

The couple went Instagram official last month, confirming their relationship via a loved-up picture of themselves enjoying the countryside.

"Things can change in an instant. Try to live in the moment, you never know what may happen," Simon wrote alongside the post, which was shared by Karen.

The news of Karen and Simon's relationship came three months after her third husband Jordan Wyn-Jones confirmed their separation.

"It's a bit of a love story, a sad story," he told The Mail on Sunday. "I'm incredibly sad not to be in Karen's life and not be on this journey with her, but we're not right for each other in terms of her career.

"I will always admire her for her career but it took her away from me a lot. Karen's dedicated to her career, which she has worked really hard for. She's amazing and I admire her for it. That's one of the reasons I wanted to marry her – because of how powerful she is.

"If we'd stayed together and we didn't have a family, I felt I would have ended up resenting her. This is the perfect moment for us to love each other and leave each other."

