Strictly's Katya Jones responds to show exit with lengthy statement

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has celebrated her partner Wynne Evans after they were eliminated during Blackpool Week.

Katya and Wynne left the competition after a dance-off against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe, with the judges voting unanimously to save the other couple.

Speaking after their exit, Katya posted an emotional video of her and Wynne hugging after the vote and honouring their time on the show on the floor of the Blackpool Tower.

"What a way to go out," Katya wrote on Instagram.

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly confirms third celebrity in Christmas special cast

"As we stood there I was smiling. I was smiling because we stood on the Blackpool Tower floor, having had exceeded any expectations," she added.

"I was smiling because I fell in love with Wales and Welsh people welcomed me with open arms. Diolch yn fawr Wales.

"I was smiling thinking of all the memories we made together, special moments that I will cherish forever.

"I was smiling because the smile hasn't left my face from the day we got paired up."

She went on to address Wynne directly, writing: "We got on like a house on fire from the moment we said hello.

"If there's a way of doing this wild, bonkers, intense thing called Strictly Come Dancing I would only want to do it the way we did it.

"With non stop laughter, humour, lots of singing, staying true to ourselves, being silly and being there for each other. Also with respect, hard work, challenging ourselves and not putting any limitations. I ADORE YOU."

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

As for Wynne, the opera singer reflected on his Strictly journey shortly after the elimination, telling host Tess Daly: "I feel like it's what Strictly is all about. If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time."

Wynne also gave a shout-out to Katya in his own Instagram video, describing her as "a superb partner". He thanked her for "pushing him to [his] absolute limits and sometimes beyond".

"It's been utterly brilliant and she has been fantastic."

He concluded: "Good luck to everyone still in the competition, I'll be cheering you on from my sofa next Saturday!"

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

Read more Strictly news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like