Strictly's Katya Jones reunites with former dance partner Tony Adams

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has shared a sweet reunion with former dance partner Tony Adams.

The pair competed together in the 2022 series of the BBC dancing show, and it seems they have retained an enduring friendship.

Sharing a series of photos from a weekend in the Cotswolds with Tony and his family, Katya revealed they had enjoyed everything from dancing to hugs – and even shared an update on two suitably Strictly-themed pigs.

"Weekend with My Cotswold family," the dancer wrote on Instagram. "Dancing in the kitchen, shopping, singing, cooking and lots of hugs. FYI – Kat the pig, Anton du Pig and Claudia Winklepig have grown a lot and are doing great!"

In other Strictly-related news, former contestant and It Takes Two host Fleur East recently welcomed a baby girl with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin.

Confirming the news, the star wrote on Instagram: "And just like that, our baby girl, Nova, is here!! Our daughter entered the world via squat position into the arms of my Husband and I on our living room floor!

"One day I will share my birth story with you (what a RIDE!), but for now, we are resting and doing well."

The star added: "So grateful to God for this blessing. Our little Nova was born on the 22nd March and it feels like she's always been here."

She has since introduced Nova to former dance partner Vito Coppola, Fleur sharing on Instagram: "Nova's crazy uncle Vito came to visit and it's fair to say, they get on well."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

