'Strictly's Kevin Clifton regrets 'I love Glasgow' tattoo every day

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has admitted regret at having “I love Glasgow” tattooed on his foot.

The 37-year-old professional dancer had the inking done live on ITV’s This Morning last year, as part of a promise he had made comedian Susan Calman when they were partnered on the BBC dance show.

Clifton was asked on Good Morning Britain if he regrets the tattoo, to which he replied: “Every day, yes. But it’s there now, it’s done!”

Explaining why he had had the tattoo in the first place, Grimsby-born Clifton said: “When I was dancing with Susan Calman in 2017, she joked that if we made it as far as Blackpool, because we were always the favourites to go out right from week one, if we made it to Blackpool she’d get ‘I love Grimsby’ tattooed on her foot.

“So I jokingly said that I’d get ‘I love Glasgow’, because that’s where she’s from.

“And then it happened, and then she got her tattoo so then I was locked in. I had to do it.”

Well done @keviclifton! You did it! Now we have matching tattoos we must marry immediately. Or something like that.



So proud of you mate. Promise kept! See you in Glasgow next week for Rock of Ages! https://t.co/3unL3VFqWz — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) January 14, 2019

At the time Clifton had his inking, Calman, 45, who was voted out of Strictly Come Dancing after 10 weeks in 2017, said: “So proud of you mate. Promise kept!”

Shortly after Clifton had the tattoo done he said he was “really happy” with it.

He told This Morning: “I think it looks really good actually. When it first started I thought ‘This is really, really painful, like the worst pain I’ve ever experienced’ and then as it went on I started to get used to it and I’m going to go for broke now and have my arms done, my face...”

Clifton won the dance comptetion in 2018 with documentary maker Stacey Dooley. They are now in a relationship. He came second during his debut series in 2013, dancing with GMB host Susanna Reid.