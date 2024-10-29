Strictly's Lauren Oakley shares message to Amy after taking over training

Strictly Come Dancing professional Lauren Oakley has shared a message for Amy Dowden after taking over her training for this week.

Over the weekend, Amy was taken to hospital as a "precaution" after feeling unwell before the results show was filmed, her representative later sharing that she was "feeling much better".

Lauren has stepped in to rehearse and perform with Amy's celebrity partner JB Gill this week, and has now shared a supportive message for her.

Guy Levy - BBC

"Sending you so much love & well wishes @amy_dowden," Lauren wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Hope you're back on the dance floor as soon as possible!

"I will look after @jbgill for you this week, I hope we make you proud!"

Following the news of Amy's hospitalisation, the BBC said in a statement on Monday (October 28): "Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.

"She is delighted that fellow Professional Dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s Couple’s Choice dance.

BBC

"We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week."

After the statement was read out on It Takes Two, host Fleur East added that she was sending the professional "lots of love".

JB also thanked fans for their support on social media after he and Amy made it through to this week, writing: "On behalf of both @amy_dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well."

Amy returned to Strictly this year after missing out on 2023's season due to cancer treatment.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

