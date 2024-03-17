Strictly's Motsi Mabuse 'to face ex-husband Timo Kulczak in court over claims he was controlling during 11-year marriage'

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse will reportedly have to attend a court hearing in Germany to contest defamation claims after making a series of allegations about her ex-husband in her book.

German dance coach Timo Kulczak is taking legal action after disputing accusations in her 2022 memoir that he restricted her cash and decided what she ate.

Mabuse, 42, divorced the 46-year-old in 2014. Kulczak is pursuing action that could see his former spouse fined up to £290,000.

The former dancer, who now coaches in his native country, said he didn’t abuse Mabuse and that he was just “being German,” according to The Sun.

The South African-born star might be called upon to defend the account behind the book Finding My Own Rhythm.

She still lives in Germany and runs a dance school with her second husband Evgenij Voznyuk - who was formerly her professional partner. They have one child together.

Kulczak and Mabuse got married in 2003 - the pair also having been dancing partners.

“For sure, the German character is different from the South African way of living,” Kulczak told the Sun.

“But she lived here a very long time so she got used to it and liked how organised everything was and how things were functioning because it was organised.”

He added: “I just wanted the apology. But at the point where you say all further communication is through legal teams, an apology is not enough any more.”

Mabuse, who has been a Strictly judge since 2019, has dancing in her blood with sister Oti, 33, being a twice champion on the BBC series.

The younger sister has now left but Motsi Mabuse has said she will remain on the show for “as long as they want her”.

The Standard has approached Mabuse’s representatives for a comment.