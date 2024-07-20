Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova denies show complaint rumours

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has responded to rumours that she has launched a complaint against the BBC One show.

The dance competition has been at the centre of a string of controversies recently, with reports that another complaint has been officially filed in addition to the ones that are already known about.

In a post on Instagram, Nadiya has stated that any complaints made against the show haven't been made by her.

She wrote: "There have been lots of Strictly rumours around in the last few days and I just wanted you to know that I have not complained about the programme.



"I am looking forward to the new series and can't wait for it to start. Enjoying a wonderful weekend with my family."

Strictly has been at the centre of controversy after Giovanni Pernice was confirmed to not be part of the 2024 series, while an internal investigation is underway regarding behaviour in training. Pernice "rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour" in a statement shared last month.

Last weekend, Graziano Di Prima was axed from the show, following reports of alleged gross misconduct towards his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott. A spokesperson for the dancer stated that Graziano "made a mistake" over a kicking incident, and stated that "the deluge of commentary, too often without context or nuance, has provoked a pile-on."

In response, Zara's spokesman said: "It’s a matter of public record that the BBC deemed the conduct to be so severe that they removed him from the show immediately.



"Zara has already confirmed in a statement released on her social media earlier this week that the reported conduct was not a singular incident."

BBC

The BBC has announced that it will implement new training and create new roles to ensure that the kind of incidents that have been discussed recently will not happen again.

"Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we're made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act," the BBC's head of unscripted, Kate Phillips, said.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

