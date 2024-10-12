Strictly's Nick Knowles celebrates "exciting" return after injury

Strictly Come Dancing's Nick Knowles has celebrated how "exciting" it is to return to the competition, after suffering from a nasty injury that had him missing out on week 2.

Nick injured his knee during training with pro partner Luba Mushtuk and had to sit out Movie Week (he previously also suffered an arm injury), but is back tonight and more than ready to dance again.

In an Instagram video posted yesterday (October 11), Nick said: "I watched last week's show feeling so sad I wasn't there. Of course I love cheering on everyone else but I really missed it, miss being a part of it.

"When I signed up for Strictly I never thought for a moment that I'd love dancing the way that I do and I well and truly have caught the dancing bug so I'm absolutely delighted to be back."

He added that he was "so grateful to all the physios [and] the medical team at the BBC for getting me back on my feet."

It's been announced that Nick and Luba will be dancing to what would have been their Movie Week song: a Charleston to 'Rain On The Roof' from Paddington 2.

"I'm really happy to be doing this, because the Paddington dance I wanted to do for my 10-year-old son, Eddie," Nick said.

To find out all the songs and dances from this week's Strictly, you can check out this here page.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

