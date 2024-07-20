Strictly's Nikita pays tribute to Layton following "end of this journey"

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin has paid tribute to Layton Williams after their joint project came to an end.

The duo were paired up on last year's series of the BBC One show, and finished as joint runners-up. After that, they announced a set of shows in London and Manchester, which they stated would be "the final time" that they would dance together.

Following their last show together this week, Nikita shared a series of backstage photos to his Instagram, led by a picture of them sharing an emotional embrace.

In the caption, he wrote: "What a beautiful way to end this journey, love you forever.



"Who would have said that two boys that met on Strictly would become that close and do all this together…



"Thank you every single one of you who supported us, without you this would have not been possible. Thank you thank you thank you. Thank you to all the loved ones, friends & team who supported us and allowed us to shine. Thank you to this beautiful cast & production, we love you.



"We are so so grateful and can't wait to see what the universe is holding next. THANK YOU."

Meanwhile, Nikita has announced his first-ever solo tour, titled Midnight Dancer. The dates have been announced, ahead of the tickets going on sale in just a few days.

Beyond that, he's also been confirmed as part of the line-up for this year's series of Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

