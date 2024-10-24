Strictly's Pete Wicks responds to "illegal" lifts with Jowita Przystał

Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks has offered his take on one judge's criticism of his last dance with pro partner Jowita Przystał.

The TOWIE star and Jowita appeared on tonight's (October 24) It Takes Two, where host Janette Manrara quizzed them about their rumba to Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'. Particularly, Janette asked the pair about the two lifts included in their routine, slammed as "totally illegal" by judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Pete said the lifts "felt right", later adding: "I've never been one to follow the rules."

Jowita then explained the practical reason why they needed to be incorporated to their rumba.

"First of all, it's just because my legs are too short and that's the reason why they didn't reach the floor," she said.

"The truth is that we tried it, and it was just so beautiful that I didn't want to bother about, ‘Oh, let's bend the knees 2cm down so my foot can reach the floor'," she continued.

"It was all about the feelings and that storyline."

"That's why we did it, because it felt right," Pete agreed, then added to Jowita: "I don't think you should get any blame for that."



The dance earned the couple a meagre score of 22, though Pete said it was the "most vulnerable" performance he's done on the show so far.

"As far as I'm concerned, that's the dance so far that I've enjoyed the most, surprisingly," he said.

"I felt like I was just dancing as me rather than just trying to remember steps, and that's the first time I've done that," he said.



For Halloween Week, the couple will channel their inner Joker and Harley Quinn for a Viennese Waltz to 'That's Life' by Frank Sinatra.

