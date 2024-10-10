Strictly's Shayne Ward shares advice from Coronation Street co-star

Strictly Come Dancing star Shayne Ward has shared some advice from his Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley.

While appearing on It Takes Two tonight (October 10) with his partner Nancy Xu, the actor revealed that Tyldesley, who competed on the show in 2019, urged him to "enjoy" the process.

"Let yourself go, and just have the most fun, and that's exactly what I'm doing, what I'm trying to do, because this is such a wonderful experience that goes by so fast," he added.

During last weekend's Movie special, Shayne and Nancy performed a Viennese Waltz to 'If I Can Dream' from Elvis, which scored 33 points – landing them joint second on the leaderboard.



Shayne shared his surprise at receiving his first nine of the series from Motsi Mabuse, saying: "[It meant] so much. I was not expecting to get a nine. I think you could see it on our faces, we were so delighted when they said nine, couldn't believe it."

Despite their rising scores, Nancy revealed that she doesn't take their improvement for granted and shared her relief at receiving positive comments from Craig Revel Horwood.

"Every day we set up a new goal for ourselves, and we just need to look at each other and say, 'Yes, we did ourselves proud'," she said.

"[The professionals] all try to do our best and make the person shine on the night and make them enjoy it."

This week, they are taking on the Cha Cha to the tune of 'Ain't No Love (Ain't No Use)' by Sub Sub feat. Melanie Williams.

Shayne revealed how difficult it's been to change his ballroom posture in favour of the freer latin movements, particularly the contrasting knee angles.

"No more soft knees, straight knees... I'm literally trying to work it out as much as I can. Bit by bit things are starting to click – it's good. We've had a fun day."

As well as Shayne and Nancy's Cha Cha, Saturday's dances include two Quicksteps, a country-inspired Charleston, a Jive and a Viennese Waltz, plus the third Rumba of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

