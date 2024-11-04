Strictly's Shirley Ballas responds to fan criticism after elimination

Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow for week 7's shows.

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas has responded to fan criticism after the latest elimination.

Last night's (November 3) results show saw Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin become the sixth couple to be sent home, after losing the dance-off to Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

Some fans weren't happy with how things turned out, with one taking to social media to air their belief that "the judges can’t mark properly" leading to "the wrong people in the dance off and the wrong couple going home".

Head judge Shirley wasn't having any of it though, sharing the post and responding with: "The show has been on over 20 years, the public vote makes a difference.

"You the public can vote to save your favourites. It gets childish to always blame the judges."

The BBC explains exactly how voting works, stating that the leaderboard rankings has equal weighting to the public vote when it comes to working out the bottom two.

The example given is set on a week with seven couples competing. The highest-scoring couples gets seven points while the lowest-scoring gets one, and the couple with the most votes from the public also get seven.

When her Strictly exit was announced, Sam said: "I'm gutted, I just want to say thank you. I've learned so much. Strictly has just brought that spring in my step back. It's just been an absolute joy.

"Nikita, you've been key in helping me find that inner Sam that was there, who went a little bit quiet for maybe one or two years and has just come back. I'm gutted because I do feel like I still have more to give."

