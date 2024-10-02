Strictly's Tasha Ghouri explains emotional live show moment

Strictly Come Dancing star Tasha Ghouri has revealed why she got emotional after her record-smashing Viennese waltz with pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

In Wednesday's (October 2) episode of It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara quizzed Aliaž and Tasha on their Week 2 dance, which shot them to the top of the leaderboard.



The former Love Island contestant explained her reaction to having her dad Tarek in the audience, sharing that being on Strictly is a dream come true for her entire family.

BBC

Related: Strictly's Dianne Buswell performs blindfolded dance with Chris McCausland

"This has been his dream as well, not just mine, but my whole family's," Tasha said, adding that her dad told her he was "so proud" of her afterwards.



"For him to be able to see me doing the biggest dream show I've always wanted to do, that's a huge feeling for him," she continued.

The reality TV star and influencer also shared she couldn't look at her dad tearing up after she finished dancing. "Because If I'd looked at him, I would have started going as well," she said.

BBC

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

"I saw him and thought, 'No, I can't look at you or I will start bawling my eyes out'."

It seems Tasha and Aljaž will be treating their fans to another sentimental routine during Movie Week, where the couple are dancing a Rumba to 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish from the Barbie movie.

"This is a whole different side [to Barbie]," Tasha teased. "It isn't going to be the one that everyone is expecting."

She added: "It's about the real side of her. She's lonely in this dance, and Ken is there to help her through it. It's a really vulnerable rumba, it's soft."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

Read more Strictly news on our dedicated homepage





You Might Also Like