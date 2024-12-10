Strictly's Tasha Ghouri has achieved her goal by making it to the final

The Love Island star and professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec have survived the dance-off two weeks in a row and being finalist is all she ever wanted.

Tasha Ghouri has said getting to the final of Strictly Come Dancing is all she ever wanted. (BBC)

What did you miss?

Strictly Come Dancing's Tasha Ghouri has said all she ever wanted was to get to the final.

The Love Island star and professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec have made it through to the 2024 Strictly final after surviving the dance-off two weeks in a row. They have landed in the bottom two thanks to the viewers' vote twice, despite being the highest scoring couple in the competition and being the only ones to receive a perfect 40 from the judges.

But Ghouri has said her biggest goal has always been simply to make it to the very end of the competition.

What, how, and why?

Tasha Ghouri joked she might add more spins to her American Smooth for the Strictly 2024 final. (BBC)

Ghouri and Skorjanec appeared on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Tuesday, 10 December to discuss making to the final and the dances their will perform.

The podcaster and model told host Fleur East: "This is my biggest goal to make it to the end of the road. I feel like it just finishing off so nicely our journey together and like I said, Aljaz is very proud of me right now. You know, I didn't give up once. I kept trying, kept fighting now in the final. I mean, it's crazy to even say I'm a finalist. That's all I ever wanted. Proud of us getting here. It's amazing."

In the final couple will perform their American Smooth to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, which earned them the only perfect 40 score of the series in Week 10, along with their Couple's Choice dance to Pink's What About Us from Icons Week. And their Show Dance will be to big band classic Sing, Sing, Sing.

Although the couple conceded their was little they could do to improve their American Smooth after getting a perfect score from the judges, Ghouri suggested they add even more spins to the cheorgraphy. This was in spite of the fact she previously confessed rehearsing the dance made her so dizzy she screamed through it.

Asked by East how she could improve it, Ghouri said: "I think especially the spinning one, maybe you can add more spins in it." Skorjanec added: "Well, yes, I mean, maybe we, maybe you swap, maybe you lift me up?!"

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing

What else happened on It Takes Two?

Strictly Come Dancing's Sarah Hadland was warming up for the dance off, she was so sure she would leave in the semi-final. (BBC)

Miranda star Sarah Hadland and her dance partner Vito Coppola were also guests on the show.

Hadland confessed she could not believe she managed to escape the dance-off in the semi-final. She said: "I can't believe it. I really, really thought we were going to be in the dance off. I completely gathered myself for that. I was so shocked when we were called out first. It was going through my head. I was saying, when do we go to warm up? And [Vito] was like 'Hang on a minute! We don't know that yet.'

"And I was like, no, I know, let's just hear. And then called out first. I mean, it was just incredible."

Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two at 6.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 final airs on BBC One at 6pm on Saturday, 14 December.