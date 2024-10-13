Strictly's Wynne and Katya speak out over 'inside jokes'

Strictly Come Dancing duo Wynne Evans and Katya Jones have spoken out after viewers spotted what some said were awkward moments during Saturday's programme.

At one point, Jones appeared to decline a high-five from Evans, while later in the show the professional dancer appeared to move Evans's hand from her waist.

The pair appeared in a social media video together describing the high-five moment as a "running joke" between them.

Jones later said it was "complete nonsense" that the moment she moved Evans's hand away "made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way".

The BBC declined to comment.

A Strictly source told BBC News: "The welfare team have checked in on the pair and there are no further actions planned."

The high-five moment took place after the duo had performed on the dancefloor and were stood on the Strictly balcony, known as the "Clauditorium" after host Claudia Winkleman, where contestants wait to receive the judges' scores.

Fellow contestants Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin went up to the balcony after performing and Evans high-fived them.

Evans then turned to Jones and offered a high-five, which she appeared to decline.

"We just wanted to say we were messing around," Jones later said in a video standing alongside Evans, with both saying they were "sorry".

Evans added in a post on X that the pair were "really amazing friends", saying the high-five was a "running joke" between them.

Later in the show, Jones appeared to move his hand from her waist while contestants Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał were waiting to hear their scores.

In a further video on Sunday, Jones explained: "The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was a... very silly, very silly... inside joke between Wynne and I.

"So even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way is complete nonsense.

"It's quite absurd actually. Now, can we just focus on how brilliantly he's doing and what an amazing dancer he's becoming?"

Evans and Katya performed the tango to Abba's "Money, Money, Money" [BBC]

The Welsh opera singer and BBC Radio Wales presenter, 52, has been paired with Jones, a professional Russian dancer, for series 22 of Strictly.

On Saturday night, he and Jones performed a tango to the Abba song "Money, Money, Money" on the Strictly dancefloor with a desk as part of the set.

Their performance was business-themed, with Evans wearing a shirt and tie and Jones in a white sleeveless blazer and skirt.

Jones, 35, was seen clapping after the performance and jumped on to the desk before going to hug Evans while smiling.

They were holding hands while the judges offered their thoughts on the duo's dancing.

Evans came to prominence playing fictional singer Gio Compario in advertisements for the price comparison company Go Compare.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced it would have a member of Strictly production staff in rehearsals as part of measures introduced to the show after complaints from former contestants.

Results from the programme's latest round were aired on Sunday evening, with Evans and Jones progressing. DIY SOS star Nick Knowles became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

