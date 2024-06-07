Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union

Anja Karadeglija
·2 min read

OTTAWA — The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada initially said border workers were set to strike as early as 4 p.m. Friday if the two sides hadn't reached a deal.

But shortly after 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the union said negotiations would continue.

The federal Treasury Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the union did not elaborate on how the talks are going.

Similar strike action three years ago nearly brought commercial border traffic to a standstill and caused major delays across the country, the union has warned as part of the latest contract talks.

The government says 90 per cent of front-line border officers are designated as essential, which means they can’t stop working during a strike.

But union members could work-to-rule, a tactic in which employees do their jobs exactly as outlined in their contracts.

Experts say that could still cause serious slowdowns, which could turn into massive disruptions given the volume of traffic that normally moves across the border.

A strike wouldn’t just be a problem for tourists, but would "have a very significant impact on the economy," Ian Lee, an associate professor at Carleton University’s school of business, said in an interview last week.

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters warned Thursday a strike would affect the $3.1 billion in goods that cross the border each day.

"Job action would slow down commercial traffic at the border and ports of entry, impacting international travel, mail and parcel deliveries, and disrupting the collection of duties and taxes on goods entering Canada," the group said.

"In short, a strike would be massively disruptive to any commercial traffic and business travel for manufacturers."

Members want pay parity with other law enforcement agencies, said Mark Weber, said in an interview last week. He is the national president of the Customs and Immigration Union, which is part of PSAC.

Other issues include pension benefits and protections around "heavy-handed discipline."

The union is also concerned about technology taking over jobs that would otherwise be done by officers, such as customs kiosks that have been installed at Canadian airports. They've also asked for work-from-home arrangements to be enshrined in the collective agreement.

Treasury Board president Anita Anand told the House of Commons Thursday the government is "committed to reaching a deal that is fair for employees and for Canadian taxpayers."

"We are more than willing to make concessions but we expect that to happen on the other side as well," she said during question period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Union for Canada's border workers extends job action deadline as mediation continues

    Workers at ports of entry across Canada will go about business as usual on Friday afternoon, averting a strike and any job action as union leadership and the government have extended mediation until Wednesday.The Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) said in a post to social media Friday just after 4 p.m. ET that job action involving Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers is on hold."Picket lines will not be in place until further notice. Stand by for further details," the union said. Over 9

  • Civil servant involved in ArriveCan project denies accusations he lied to committee, deleted emails

    One of the key public servants surrounding the ArriveCan controversy is refuting accusations that he lied to MPs about his involvement in selecting an outside contractor for the project. Minh Doan, a former Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employee, appeared before the House of Commons government operations committee on Wednesday night. The RCMP have been investigating GC Strategies, one of the main contractors for the ArriveCan project. Doan maintained that he was not the one who brought GC

  • Canada's border workers set to strike if new contract isn't reached

    More than 9,000 border workers will be in a legal strike position as of Friday afternoon, if a new contract deal is not reached with Canada Border Services Agency. Global News Morning speaks with Mark Weber of the Customs and Immigration Union about possible job action.

  • Canadian border guards could strike Friday, most required to work

    Thousands of Canadian border guards at airports and land crossings with the U.S. were poised to strike Friday as they worked to reach an agreement with their employer, the federal government. But with 90% of frontline border officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) designated essential workers, according to the government, it was not clear what form that strike could take. The U.S. is Canada's biggest trading partner, with an average of C$3.6 billion ($2.63 billion) worth of goods and services crossing the border in both directions combined in 2023, according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

  • 'The Watchers' review: Dakota Fanning leads Ishana Night Shyamalan's disjointed directorial debut

    Ishana Night Shyamalan is following in her father's footsteps with her directorial debut with the horror movie The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning.

  • Canadian border workers could begin job action next week. Here's what you need to know

    Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers are in a legal strike position and their union has set a new deadline of next Wednesday, while mediation continues, before any job action could start.Here are answers to questions about how this could impact you at Canada-U.S. borders.Who's involved and what's at stake?Over 9,000 workers with CBSA, out of about 11,000 total workers, could be part of any job action.It would include employees at airports and land and marine ports of entry.They are repre

  • Biden apologizes to Zelenskyy for monthslong congressional holdup to weapons that let Russia advance

    PARIS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly apologized to Ukraine for a monthslong congressional holdup in American military assistance that let Russia make gains on the battlefield.

  • TTC union leader warns workers are 'ready' to strike Friday

    The head of the union representing thousands of Toronto transit workers said they're prepared to strike Friday, saying the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) isn't meeting its demands at the bargaining table.

  • Advocate concerned of migrants taking dangerous routes following Biden's executive order

    President Biden’s executive order to cut down on asylum seekers at the border raises some fears for immigration advocates.

  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford set to shuffle cabinet

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to shuffle his cabinet on Thursday evening, as the provincial legislature is scheduled to break for the summer.Earlier on Thursday, the Ontario government confirmed that the legislature will resume sitting on Oct. 21.In a media advisory, the government said Ford was scheduled to join Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont at abut 5 p.m. on Thursday to swear in a "renewed cabinet."The government has not released details of the shuffle.

  • Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet as legislature rises for summer

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford swapped his energy and education ministers in a cabinet shuffle Thursday and brought a minister who resigned over the Greenbelt controversy back into the fold.

  • TTC Strike averted as tentative framework settlement reached

    A last-minute deal has been reached between the TTC and the ATU 113 Local. Both sides announced a tentative framework settlement delaying any strike action. TTC Chair and City Councillor Jamaal Myers joins Jaden Lee-Lincoln with reaction.

  • Pizza chefs compete in dough acrobatics in Argentina

    Pizza chefs from over 14 countries participated in the World Pizza Competitions in Buenos Aires. The most exciting category was Acrobatics Freestyle, in which pizza chef demonstrated their skills by throwing the dough in the air. (AP Video: Victor Caivano) (June 6)

  • Celebrated WW I tunneller from N.S. to be honoured in new exhibit

    Nova Scotia's Sam Glode played a role in crucial moments of the First World War, including the battles of Messines and Vimy Ridge.Now his family will get to commemorate his accomplishments at a ceremony planned for later this year, according to his great-great-grandson.Jeff Purdy and other family members plan to be at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., for the launch of an exhibition featuring Glode, a Mi'kmaw man from Milton in Queens County. An official date for the launch has n

  • Blue Jean Jacket Day aims to shed light on murdered and missing Indigenous men and boys

    Mary Jane Mitchell was among more than two dozen people who gathered on Okîsikow (Angel) Way Thursday evening to honour the lives of Indigenous men and boys.For Mitchell, she still carries the pain after her son Richard Unger ,41, was found dead at a recycling plant in Edmonton in July 2020. "I still cry. I still miss him," Mitchell said through tears. Indigenous men were four times more likely to die by homicide than an Indigenous woman and seven times more likely to die by homicide than non-In

  • Montreal home sales tick up as prices rise from last May: real estate board

    MONTREAL — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 3.6 per cent in May compared with the same month last year, with levels slightly higher than the historical average for this time of year. The association says home sales in the region totalled 4,563 for the month, up from 4,405 in May 2023. The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 6.8 per cent rise for the price of a plex at $780,000 last month. The median price

  • Premier Ford shuffles cabinet

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford has shuffled his cabinet and made some big changes just after the legislature rose for its summer break. Our Queens Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello joins Jaden Lee-Lincoln with the significance of these changes.

  • Police in B.C. arrest two for theft of $2.5M worth of stolen vehicles

    VANCOUVER — Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million.

  • 1 person taken to hospital in critical condition after crash involving motorcycle Thursday

    One person was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday.

  • 18-year-old P.E.I. motorcyclist dies in Prince County crash

    A collision late Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of an 18-year-old man from P.E.I.'s Prince County. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. along Route 6 in Margate, just outside Kensington, East Prince RCMP said in a news release. The initial investigation indicates the 18-year-old driver of a motorcycle lost control just before colliding with a pick-up truck, police said.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was not injured, said Cpl.