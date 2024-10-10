Strike on School Kills at Least 28, Palestinian Red Crescent Says

At least 28 people were killed, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, in a reported Israeli strike on a school being used as a shelter in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on Thursday, October 10.

Footage from Ayman Al Gedi shows people being carried out of the school.

In addition to the fatalities, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported 54 injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces had not commented. Credit: Ayman Al Gedi via Storyful

