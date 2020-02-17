Striker Celebrates Prematurely as Goal-Bound Shot Gets Stuck in the Mud

Portadown FC’s February 15 game against Queens University in the Northern Irish league did not fall victim to the conditions brought by Storm Dennis, but striker Adam Salley’s pride certainly did.

Salley thought he’d scored his first of the afternoon when he tucked the ball under Queens’ keeper, and wheeled away to celebrate as the ball headed for the line.

Alas for Salley, the muddy pitch put a stop to the ball, shortly before it crossed, allowing his teammate Chris Lavery to steal the glory.

Salley was not put off by this slip, however, and went on to score a second-half hat-trick in a 7-1 Portadown rout. Credit: Portadown FC via Storyful