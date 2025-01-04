Your striking pictures of snow and frost across UK

Parts of the UK have been met with wintry scenes heading into the weekend, as frosty weather and snow make an appearance early in the new year.

Bitter conditions are expected to continue into next week thanks to an Arctic wind.

Several weather warnings are in place for parts of England and Wales as heavy snow and freezing rain are expected.

An aerial view of the Bridge of Gaur
An aerial shot of Scotland's Bridge of Gaur shows it looking very wintery [BBC Weather Watchers/Bletheration]
Buildings and fields covered by snow in the Shetland Isles
There were similar snowy scenes further north in the Shetland Islands [BBC Weather Watchers/Jeannie]
A dog sniffs some flowers
A dog got a sniff of some frosty flowers in Waldringham, Suffolk [BBC Weather Watchers/Bettys Hot Spot]
A view of a creek cutting through frosty forest
It was a cold but beautiful day in Cornwall's Bissoe Valley [BBC Weather Watchers/AJ]
The sun shines on trees in a snowy woodland
The sun shone on snow-covered trees in Aberdeen [BBC Weather Watchers/Mattylockers]
A dog sits in frosty grass
It was time for a rest in some frosty grass after a walk in Armagh, Northern Ireland [BBC Weather Watchers/Aimee_066]
A snowy mountain range
The view from the top of the of A' Mharconaich mountain at the edge of the Cairngorms in Scotland [BBC/Morgan Spence]
The sun shines on some frosty tree branches
The sun was captured shining on some frosty tree branches in the Scottish village of Lairg [BBC Weather Watchers/Jack March]
A dog stands in the snow
Another furry friend was photographed during a snowy walk, this time in Yorkshire's Denby Dale [BBC Weather Watchers/Little Leo]
Snow covers a stone bridge over a body of water
A stone bridge in Carrbridge in Scotland was blanketed in snow [BBC Weather Watchers/Lochnessmonster]
The sun shines from behind some trees on a frosty road
This country lane in the Scottish village of Methven also got a good dusting of snow [BBC Weather Watchers/Nellington]

