Your striking pictures of snow and frost across UK

Parts of the UK have been met with wintry scenes heading into the weekend, as frosty weather and snow make an appearance early in the new year.

Bitter conditions are expected to continue into next week thanks to an Arctic wind.

Several weather warnings are in place for parts of England and Wales as heavy snow and freezing rain are expected.

An aerial shot of Scotland's Bridge of Gaur shows it looking very wintery [BBC Weather Watchers/Bletheration]

There were similar snowy scenes further north in the Shetland Islands [BBC Weather Watchers/Jeannie]

A dog got a sniff of some frosty flowers in Waldringham, Suffolk [BBC Weather Watchers/Bettys Hot Spot]

It was a cold but beautiful day in Cornwall's Bissoe Valley [BBC Weather Watchers/AJ]

The sun shone on snow-covered trees in Aberdeen [BBC Weather Watchers/Mattylockers]

It was time for a rest in some frosty grass after a walk in Armagh, Northern Ireland [BBC Weather Watchers/Aimee_066]

The view from the top of the of A' Mharconaich mountain at the edge of the Cairngorms in Scotland [BBC/Morgan Spence]

The sun was captured shining on some frosty tree branches in the Scottish village of Lairg [BBC Weather Watchers/Jack March]

Another furry friend was photographed during a snowy walk, this time in Yorkshire's Denby Dale [BBC Weather Watchers/Little Leo]

A stone bridge in Carrbridge in Scotland was blanketed in snow [BBC Weather Watchers/Lochnessmonster]