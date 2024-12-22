Strip abusive priest of MBE, demands Bishop of Salisbury

Timothy Biles received an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020 for his services to the church - BNPS

The Archbishop of Salisbury has demanded a disgraced priest who abused boys at a private boarding school be stripped of an MBE awarded to him by the late Queen.

The Rt Revd Stephen Lake said he was “appalled” by the actions of Timothy Biles who has been been jailed for six years for historic sexual abuse.

The retired reverend sexually assaulted two boys while working as a PE master and chaplain in the mid-1960s.

Biles went on to have a successful career in the Church of England and served as a priest in Beaminster and Sherborne in Dorset, which comes under the Diocese of Salisbury.

He was recognised for his service to the CofE in the 2020 Queen’s birthday honours.

Both victims kept the abuse a secret until 2018 when they “met” on Facebook and one sent the other Biles’ LinkedIn profile and said: “Do you remember this bastard?”

They went to the police who launched an investigation which culminated in the 89-year-old being sent to prison at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Afterwards Rt Revd Lake said: “The appalling abuse committed by Timothy Biles has rightly resulted in a significant custodial sentence. I have taken immediate action to remove the award of Canon Emeritus, which was given by a predecessor in 2000.

“We are also taking the necessary steps to recommend that his MBE is removed, though that is a decision for the honours Forfeiture Committee, not the diocese or myself.”

The Right Reverend Stephen Lake has called for Biles’ MBE to be stripped - GETTY

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Salisbury added: “We were horrified to hear the detail of the offences of which Timothy Biles has been found guilty.

“These offences were committed a number of decades ago when he was a member of staff and school chaplain at the independent St Francis School in Hooke near Beaminster, which is now closed.

“As soon as the police made us aware of the case in 2022 his permission to officiate as a priest was removed.”

A court heard Biles, from Sherborne, had “boys on tap” at St Francis School and “gave into temptation” numerous times.

He repeatedly molested one victim by having him sit on his lap while they watched episodes of Top of the Pops with other pupils and staff present in the common room.

He sexually abused the second victim by summoning him to his private quarters four times and have him strip so he could examine him to see if he was ready to be confirmed.

‘Vulnerable young children’

Biles, who also wrote the book The Diary of a Country Vicar, was told by Judge Jonathan Fuller: “Both boys were vulnerable young children. You were aware of the power you had over them as an adult, as a teacher and as a priest.

“You described [the second victim] as pathetic, insecure and nervous. You, a priest, took advantage of what you would have known was a pathetic, insecure child. That is exploitation. They left the school and for many years kept what happened a secret.

“Both of these boys are now men and gave their accounts with considerable dignity.”

Revd Canon David Baldwin, rector of the Beaminster Team Ministry where Biles once served as a team rector, said parishioners were shocked.

He said he recognised that parishioners may want to “vent their frustration and anger towards the church so soon after the resignation of The Archbishop of Canterbury.”