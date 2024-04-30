"Strolling Thunder" in DC today to push for help for families
The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.
The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.
Ethan Hawke was nominated at the 2002 Oscars for best supporting actor for his performance in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day.” He lost the prize to Jim Broadbent (“Iris”), but he immediately got some much-needed perspective from his “Training Day” co-star Denzel Washington, who happened to win the Oscar that same night for best …
Sydney Sweeney rocks cute nautical-themed designer beach ensemble for scenic Hawaii holiday – see photos
The former president also told "Smartless" podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes what had surprised him about the GOP.
"I’ve become successful at blending in. ... But I’ve also experienced moments of deep loneliness."
The son of the former president gets a quick reminder of what his father has really been doing in court.
A job applicant refused to complete an aptitude test because it "seemed like a lot of work." It cost them the job, but now the employer who admitted he was put off has come under fire.
Barbra Streisand commented on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram post asking if she used Ozempic to lose weight.
In a 2009 law review, Kavanaugh explained when he believed the law allows for a former president to face criminal prosecution.
The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan, the Kyiv Post reported.
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
The announcement came a few days after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem revealed that she shot a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer for being a bad hunting dog.
Ex-Trump aide Sarah Matthews unearthed a quote that busted the former attorney general's reason for backing the ex-president.
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William and Kate Middleton will not meet Prince Harry when he returns to the U.K. next week as they don’t want to create unnecessary stress while she recovers from cancer, friends of the couple have told The Daily Beast.“Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now,” said one friend of the couple. “William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare). They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not abou
The night before her wedding to Prince William, Kate Middleton stayed at the Goring Hotel in London and was pictured with sister Pippa and mum Carole wearing a polka dot dress and white blazer.
Police said when they arrived the dog was attacking the man.
NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the President of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f
Prince Hussein shared an image of Rajwa in a bold red dress, and her statement Schiaparelli earrings prove she's one of the most stylish royals of the moment - read more
The far-right lawmaker's own colleagues are starting to turn against her.