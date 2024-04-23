Strong advice like Gina Ford’s has its place – even if you choose to ignore it

The advice of childcare expert Gina Ford is valuable, even if you never use it yourself

Somewhere on my shelves is a dog-eared copy of Gina Ford’s The Contented Little Baby Book. In fact, there are probably two or three, all given to me a little over 12 years ago, when – for reasons that are still unfathomable to me – I was allowed to take home a miniature human from the hospital and expected to look after it.

In those lost, sleep-deprived early days, I read every word of Ford’s 1999 bestseller, in which she advocates a rigid, timed method of sleeping and feeding, and promises you a world of pain if you don’t stick to it.

Last weekend, in her first interview for 17 years, the childcare guru was back with a characteristic bang when she lambasted the NHS for giving “vague” advice to struggling parents.

“The more vague the advice is, the less responsibility the NHS has to take for helping parents,” the 70-year-old told this paper.

“In the past, health visitors would have given you detailed advice... They tell you to rock your baby to sleep... They don’t tell you that you could face hell in seven months’ time when your baby can’t get to sleep without being rocked or given a dummy.”

Of course they don’t. Any kind of prescriptiveness in terms of child-rearing is bound to get you into hot water now. Certainly, you wouldn’t be allowed to extol the virtues of breast-feeding. You would be found guilty of “bullying” within seconds. And don’t forget that we’re talking about an institution that doesn’t even feel confident calling “people who give birth” women.

This is a great shame. At that particular time in my life, I craved no-nonsense advice, and although I didn’t stick to Ford’s – and consequently didn’t sleep for six years – just having it there for the taking gave me huge comfort.