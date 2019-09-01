Strong bond key to Saskatoon paddlers' success

Wascana Lake has been busy all week, as athletes from across Canada descended on Regina for the Canadian Sprint Canoe and Kayak Championships.

Among them were Saskatoon's own Jarret Kenke and Mykel Kowaluk, fresh off of representing Canada at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Both Kenke and Kowaluk left previous athletic pursuits to follow their kayaking dreams. Together — and separately — they've collected gold, silver and bronze medals at events in Canada and around the world.

Kowaluk used to play hockey in Saskatoon, and when he found his interest in that sport was waning he turned to paddling.

Kenke used to be a competitive swimmer but he "tailed off" on that sport. He found he still loved water and at 11 or 12 he got into canoeing and kayaking.

They found each other through training and have since collected a boatload of medals together.

"There's a certain honesty between us," Kenke told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend. "You don't always get that between your partner and yourself."

Kenke said the pair are always vocal about how they're feeling, or how their boat is feeling and they are committed to fixing anything that doesn't feel just right. He said the pair, from a young age, have sought perfection together.

