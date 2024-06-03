Strong earthquakes shake area near Japanese region hit in January
Strong earthquakes early Monday struck Japan's north-central region of Ishikawa that was hit by the January 1 quake, but authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami.
The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Alhambra, less than a mile from South Pasadena, one mile from Monterey Park and one mile from East Los Angeles.
A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will provide the B.C. coast with a beneficial soaking into this week, but it won't last long as we're already eyeing a pattern change not far off that will see the return of heat
Besides a prime location, there's another reason why your zip code is costing you more lately -- climate change. With rising sea levels, raging wildfires and other increasing extreme weather...
OTTAWA — It was supposed to do the heavy lifting for Canada's greenhouse gas emissions targets.
Warm winter temperatures could affect your summertime thunderstorm risks across Ontario this season
Hot oceans feed hurricanes. And records show the Atlantic has never been hotter, sparking fears of a dangerous hurricane season starting June 1.
Climate researcher Jeff Goodell explains how climate change is impacting people’s lifestyles, especially during summer months, and what communities can do to combat the risks of excessive heat.
The bodies of two of three people swept away by a river flood near Udine, in north-eastern Italy, were found on Sunday, officials said.
Two firefighters were injured and more than 100 homes were evacuated as a wind-whipped wildfire spread Sunday to 14,000 acres of mostly dry grassland in Northern California, officials said. The Corral Fire is burning in San Joaquin County, close to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which is about 50 miles outside San Francisco, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. "Areas west of the California Aqueduct, south of Corral Hollow Creek, west to Alameda County and south to Stanislaus County should leave now," San Joaquin emergency officials said late Saturday.
STORY: :: Southern Germany is hit by major flooding after days of heavy rain:: June 2, 2024:: Reichertshofen, Germany On Sunday, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder visited the affected area and met with rescue services.Parts of Europe were hit by major flooding in 2021 that killed nearly 200, with Germany bearing the brunt. The disaster was largely blamed on the consequences of climate change and prompted calls for stricter warning and safety measures.
Get ready for an abrupt turnaround in conditions this week as rain gives way to the warmest temperatures so far this season
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials were slowly repressuring the city's water system Saturday after corroding water pipes burst in downtown and Midtown, forcing many businesses and attractions to close and affecting water service in area homes. The problems began Friday morning and crews were still working Saturday to restore service. The department issued a boil water advisory for a large swath of metro Atlanta and asked the public to restrict water usage to allow the pressure in the system to reb
5 earthquakes shook up California, and a 2.6 magnitude quake hit just outside Lake County, Ohio, about a 45-minute drive northeast of Cleveland.
Stay aware through Sunday evening as severe thunderstorms push across portions of the eastern Prairies