Strong earthquakes shake area near Japanese region hit in January

ABC News

Two firefighters were injured and more than 100 homes were evacuated as a wind-whipped wildfire spread Sunday to 14,000 acres of mostly dry grassland in Northern California, officials said. The Corral Fire is burning in San Joaquin County, close to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which is about 50 miles outside San Francisco, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. "Areas west of the California Aqueduct, south of Corral Hollow Creek, west to Alameda County and south to Stanislaus County should leave now," San Joaquin emergency officials said late Saturday.