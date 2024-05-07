Strong to severe storm chances going up
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about when strong to severe storms could move through your hometown.
Nearly a month's worth of rainfall will wash across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan early this week as a potent low-pressure system treks through, helping to ease the wildfire risk and drought conditions
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
On Tuesday, southwestern Ontario will get a sneak preview of what the summer months will bring, with the chance for severe thunderstorms popping up in the region
Get ready for several days of heavy rain and gusty winds that may lead to localized flooding, isolated power outages, and slow travel
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
“I was super excited when I found it... I immediately recognized what it was, and we celebrated our find!”
In a vast quarry on New Brunswick's north shore, Réjean Carrier looks up at towering walls of ashen-grey rock, cut deep into the landscape. "We have this presence of volcanic ashes in a zone around Dalhousie," he explains in French, pointing out a rock called pozzolan. "It will bring good jobs to the area."Carrier, president of Quebec-based Carboniq Inc., hopes to turn an existing quarry into an open mine to extract the material as a low-carbon alternative for the cement industry.His vision is t
Dogs get served, why not alligators?
The animal is the largest, and one of the loudest, on the planet.
The animal’s appearance “indicates a long-term underlying condition,” experts said.
Heavy rain, and gusty winds are in store for the Prairies this week as a deepening low pressure system tracks northward. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Southern Ontario could see a heightened risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the evening and overnight. Large hail will be the main threat along with the potential for rotating storms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Remote First Nations are often the first in Saskatchewan to feel the effect and deal with the danger of wildfires. Now, they’re using whatever they have to prepare for a potentially devastating fire season.
Mark Robinson has experienced dozens of natural disasters and has this advice for how best to prepare for the unthinkable.
The white whale is illusive no more. Frosty the killer whale made a rare appearance off the coast of California.
There's no guarantee of safety during a tornado, but the National Weather Service says there are ways to protect yourself.
Kenya said Sunday that the death toll from weeks of devastating rains and floods had risen to 228 and warned that there was no sign of a let-up in the crisis. While Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania escaped major damage from a tropical cyclone that weakened after making landfall on Saturday, the government in Nairobi said the country continued to endure torrential downpours and the risk of further floods and landslides.In western Kenya, the River Nyando burst its banks in the early hours of Sunday
Hurricane preparedness week: Knowing your risk
The sanctuary is a 'roaring' conservation success
A Lodi cherry orchard is working to protect its crop from the threat of rain. And the solution comes from the skies.