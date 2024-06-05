Strong storms leave a mess in Livonia
People living in parts of Livonia are working to clean up after a line of strong storms blew through their neighborhoods cause damage by downing trees and damaging homes this afternoon.
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker’s message on X quickly went off the rails.
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The risk for thunderstorms spans much of Ontario on Wednesday, as a cold front slices through the high heat and humidity. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours could impact some of the risk areas
The Cabo San Lucas anglers were fishing for marlin when they spotted a deep-sea oarfish at the surface, being circled by sharks.
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
Heat, humidity, cold front, and even wind shear - all severe weather ingredients will be present Wednesday. Watch for strong storms to track eastward across Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Did cameras finally spot the ocean’s most elusive monster?
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
KINGSTON, ONTARIO — Police in Kingston, Ont., say a 32-year-old mother is facing numerous charges after two children were abandoned in an apartment and one of them died.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Four police officers assigned in the Philippine capital region have been arrested for kidnapping for ransom that victimized four foreign tourists, officials said Wednesday.
Almost two years to the day after 86-year-old Betty Ann Williams was mauled to death in a dog attack, the owner of the pit bulls appeared in court trying to keep them all from being put down.One of Denis Bagaric's three American Staffordshire terriers has already been destroyed. His lawyer argued Tuesday the remaining two should be spared because there's no proof they were involved."It's a very tragic file, [but] we are not a court of emotions. We are a court of law," Rabie Ahmed told Justice Br
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
DNA tests established the three babies were siblings in April
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
A company has missed its deadline to remove thousands of tons of illegally dumped waste from a farm near Cultus Lake in B.C.'s Columbia Valley.The waste on a property on Iverson Road near the lake, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver, was originally dropped off at the site over the course of several months in 2022 without provincial approval, violating B.C.'s Environmental Management Act.The waste — which contains large amounts of plastics, wood and other foreign materials that made it unsuit
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’