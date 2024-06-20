Strong storms move through Southeast Michigan and leave behind damage

CBC

An Alberta judge offered words of support to an Indigenous lawyer who was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a police officer. Laura Phypers, 38, pleaded guilty last week. Court heard Friday that her life — informed by a childhood of trauma, "utter poverty" and alcoholism — had gotten "out of control" the night of the assault.Phypers has been sober since the incident and reconnected with her Indigenous community, according to her lawyer. "We need more lawyers of your life experiences advocating fo