Strong storms possible Thursday Night and Friday night
Dangerous wildfires have scorched tens of thousands of acres and are closing in on multiple Canadian towns, forcing thousands of evacuations and degrading air quality.
The 13-mile long aerial tram was constructed in 1911 “to transport salt from Saline Valley to Owens Valley,” rangers said.
The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet
“Yes, many Jaws jokes were made.”
The large reptile was lurking in a marina in Australia, officials said.
More than 100 blazes are burning across Canada Monday, with several major wildfires prompting evacuations for hundreds of residents and threatening to swallow up communities.
Explore the shocking discovery in high-temperature superconductors that may initiate a new era of power.
A look at the weather ahead and evacuation orders for Fort McMurray. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Get the latest exclusive scoop on the long-weekend forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Thousands of Fort McMurray residents headed south to safety as a large out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community, but many are worried they won't have a home to return to.An evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace, as the wildfire southwest of the community continues to grow.Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice. Marina Ba
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — As a fast-growing wildfire bore down on Fort Nelson, B.C., Ariel Keating, her girlfriend, their dog Louie and their cat Macaroni joined a sluggish convoy of evacuees heading south on Sunday. Keating said the scene got “a little hectic” at the gas station, as arguments broke out among evacuees, but all was settled as they got on the road for the 380-kilometre drive from their community in the province's far northeast corner to Fort St. John. “It got a little bit wild, but it
Hike up your socks and check your pets — tick season is already in full force.Rob and Kathy Bull of Cambridge, Ont., are warning others to check themselves and their pets. They took to social media last Wednesday to post a video of nearly 20 ticks creeping around in a green vial. They had picked the ticks off their four-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Roxy after a short walk through Dumfries Conservation Area."Mostly her abdomen, but there were a few in her beard, a couple on the top of her head,
The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her heart goes out to Fort McMurray residents forced a second time in eight years to flee a wildfire, but public safety is paramount. “I know that this will bring back difficult memories from the devastating fires of 2016,” Smith said Wednesday at a fire information update in Edmonton. “And I’m sure these memories will create fear and uncertainty for many in Fort McMurray. “My sympathy is with everyone facing this situation, but safety must remain our top prio
Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop, which could bring periods of snow into the May long weekend
The Weather Network details the 30-30-30 rule that officials use to alert people when there is a threat of extreme wildfire behaviour
Thomas L. Robison is believed to have traveled down the river on a "wooden raft" after abandoning his car, according to the National Park Service
Data centres could draw as much electricity as Japan by 2026, according to the International Energy Agency.
“I believe if your neighbour’s house is burning, you help them. Africa is our neighbour,” said IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol.
Martin Rehak isn't quite sure what to make of it yet, as he sees some of the houseboats around him on Yellowknife Bay sitting on ground that's normally underwater. His own home is still afloat. "I don't know if it's supposed to be concerning or not," he said. "I mean, it's different — but I don't know if it is good or bad." "There's at least two or three [houseboats] right now, I could think of off the top of my head, who normally would be floating but are sitting on the floor of the lake." Acco